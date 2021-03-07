Chromia Price Tops $0.0901 (CHR)

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 7th. Chromia has a total market cap of $38.72 million and $33.09 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Chromia has traded up 70.5% against the dollar. One Chromia coin can currently be purchased for $0.0901 or 0.00000178 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00056386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.87 or 0.00788683 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00008503 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00026625 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001977 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.49 or 0.00060287 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00030251 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00042274 BTC.

Chromia Profile

Chromia is a coin. It launched on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,797,224 coins. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Buying and Selling Chromia

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

