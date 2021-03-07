Chrono.tech (TIME) Achieves Market Cap of $6.14 Million

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. One Chrono.tech coin can now be purchased for about $8.65 or 0.00017022 BTC on popular exchanges. Chrono.tech has a total market capitalization of $6.14 million and approximately $21,393.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Chrono.tech has traded up 187.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.59 or 0.00056282 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $402.56 or 0.00792397 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00008478 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00026637 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.56 or 0.00060151 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00030122 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00042178 BTC.

Chrono.tech Coin Profile

Chrono.tech (CRYPTO:TIME) is a coin. It was first traded on December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 coins and its circulating supply is 710,112 coins. The Reddit community for Chrono.tech is https://reddit.com/r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Chrono.tech is blog.chrono.tech . Chrono.tech’s official website is chrono.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Time is an Ethereum-based token issued by Chronobank. It allows users to receive dividends from the fees and issuance of Labor-Hour Tokens (LHT) in the Chronobank system. Chronobank is a system designed to tokenize labour-hours using blockchain technology. The system leverages smart contract techniques to automate a process whereby a country-specific ‘labour-hour’ token may be redeemed for real labour-hours via legally binding (traditional) contracts with labour-offering companies. The proposed ‘stable-coin’ LHT implementation provides a non-volatile, inflation-resistant digital asset transfer system. “

