Chronologic Market Cap Hits $199,769.29 (DAY)

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded 38.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 7th. Over the last seven days, Chronologic has traded 52.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Chronologic has a market capitalization of $199,769.29 and $16,291.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chronologic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000328 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00056236 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.58 or 0.00790012 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00008316 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00026750 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001938 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.06 or 0.00060201 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00030390 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00042152 BTC.

Chronologic Coin Profile

Chronologic is a coin. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,386,746 coins and its circulating supply is 1,178,866 coins. The official website for Chronologic is chronologic.network . Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronoLogic is a cryptocurrency project that wants to introduce a new concept of Proof-of-Time. The DAY token is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The only way additional DAY can be produced is via the passage of time where the rate of DAY tokens minted will depend on the minting power, named ChronoPower. “

Chronologic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using US dollars.

