Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) Short Interest Down 19.3% in February

Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 4,520,000 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the January 28th total of 5,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp IV during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp IV during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp IV during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp IV during the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp IV during the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCIV traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,893,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,454,234. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.17. Churchill Capital Corp IV has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $64.86.

Churchill Capital Corp IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

