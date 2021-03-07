Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Short Interest Update

Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 369,300 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the January 28th total of 447,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 622,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Cielo stock opened at $0.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.44. Cielo has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $2.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Get Cielo alerts:

Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Cielo had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $560.36 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.007 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st.

Cielo Company Profile

Cielo SA, through its subsidiaries, provides payment services in Brazil. The company is involved in the provision of services related to credit and debit cards, and other payment methods, including signing up of merchants and service providers; rental, installation, and maintenance of point of sale terminals; and data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Cielo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cielo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.