Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Given “Buy” Rating at Colliers Securities

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Colliers Securities in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $58.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Colliers Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 17.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CIEN. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays increased their price target on Ciena from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Ciena from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ciena presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.43.

Shares of CIEN traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.55. 2,513,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,508,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.15. Ciena has a 52-week low of $30.58 and a 52-week high of $61.51.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $757.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.24 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ciena will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 2,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $137,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $111,300.00. Insiders have sold a total of 37,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,011,921 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Ciena during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ciena in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Ciena by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 896 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Ciena by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,026 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

