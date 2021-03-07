CIM Commercial Trust Co. Announces Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:CMCT)

CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) declared a dividend on Friday, March 5th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, March 30th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

CIM Commercial Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 83.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. CIM Commercial Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -11.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect CIM Commercial Trust to earn ($0.52) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -57.7%.

Shares of CMCT opened at $12.50 on Friday. CIM Commercial Trust has a 12 month low of $6.27 and a 12 month high of $17.29. The firm has a market cap of $185.34 million, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CIM Commercial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

In other news, Director Shaul Kuba bought 96,740 shares of CIM Commercial Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $2,418,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 287,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,179,975. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

About CIM Commercial Trust

CIM Commercial is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

