Citadel (CTL) Market Cap Hits $67,665.56

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded up 56.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 7th. Citadel has a market capitalization of $67,665.56 and $18.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Citadel has traded up 65.7% against the US dollar. One Citadel coin can currently be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000169 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 72.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 33.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel Coin Profile

Citadel is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here. Citadel’s official website is citadelplatform.io.

Citadel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Citadel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Citadel using one of the exchanges listed above.

