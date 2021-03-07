City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Short Interest Up 27.4% in February

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 606,300 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the January 28th total of 476,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 261,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in City Office REIT by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new position in City Office REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in City Office REIT by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 36,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 5,090 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in City Office REIT by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,224,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,728,000 after buying an additional 7,299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of City Office REIT in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. City Office REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.31.

Shares of City Office REIT stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.88. The stock had a trading volume of 183,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,520. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.70. The stock has a market cap of $472.16 million, a PE ratio of -1,088.00 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. City Office REIT has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $11.46.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.34). City Office REIT had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 4.37%. Analysts expect that City Office REIT will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

