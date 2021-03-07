Civic Market Capitalization Achieves $274.17 Million (CVC)

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. During the last week, Civic has traded 19.3% higher against the US dollar. Civic has a total market capitalization of $274.17 million and approximately $44.00 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Civic token can currently be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00000795 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Civic alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00056138 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.69 or 0.00795511 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00008393 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00026909 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00030520 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.08 or 0.00060343 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00042198 BTC.

About Civic

Civic is a token. It launched on July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here . Civic’s official website is www.civic.com . The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform

Buying and Selling Civic

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Civic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.