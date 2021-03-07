Civitas Price Tops $0.0087 on Exchanges (CIV)

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 7th. One Civitas coin can currently be bought for about $0.0087 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Civitas has a total market capitalization of $69,717.21 and $5.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Civitas has traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00021097 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000823 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 34.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000510 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001380 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Civitas Coin Profile

CIV is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 7,977,785 coins. Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com . Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Civitas

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civitas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civitas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

