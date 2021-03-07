Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Short Interest Down 18.6% in February

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 421,800 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the January 28th total of 518,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 162,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLAR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Clarus by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Clarus by 413.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Clarus during the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Clarus during the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Clarus during the 4th quarter worth about $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Clarus alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CLAR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Clarus from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLAR opened at $17.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.01 and its 200-day moving average is $15.30. The company has a market capitalization of $558.82 million, a PE ratio of 51.66 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.85. Clarus has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $18.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.39%.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.