ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF (NASDAQ:YLDE) Short Interest Update

ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF (NASDAQ:YLDE) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a growth of 31.7% from the January 28th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.0 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF (NASDAQ:YLDE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 1.48% of ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Shares of YLDE opened at $35.46 on Friday. ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF has a one year low of $22.64 and a one year high of $36.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.85 and its 200-day moving average is $35.13.

