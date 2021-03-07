Clearbridge Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 370.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,377,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,872,326 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.58% of ON Semiconductor worth $77,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 986,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,293,000 after acquiring an additional 44,617 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 231,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after buying an additional 28,665 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 9,975 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 707,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,336,000 after buying an additional 13,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $8,830,000. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Summit Insights lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.04.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $38.81 on Friday. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $42.38. The stock has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.20, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.68 and a 200-day moving average of $29.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.11.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

