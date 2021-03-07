Clearbridge Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 78.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,663,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,168,626 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 1.17% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $61,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 139.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 801,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,575,000 after purchasing an additional 466,530 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 734,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,017,000 after buying an additional 64,916 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 611.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 147,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 126,643 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 154,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised WillScot Mobile Mini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, COO Kelly M. Williams sold 362,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $9,902,516.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 188,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,160,310.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $26.08 on Friday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $28.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.23 and its 200 day moving average is $21.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 163.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.