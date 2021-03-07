Clearbridge Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,008,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,118 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 2.97% of Silk Road Medical worth $63,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Silk Road Medical in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SILK shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.20.

In related news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 7,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total value of $422,093.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,708.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.64, for a total transaction of $536,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,220,823.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 85,416 shares of company stock valued at $4,910,892 in the last 90 days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SILK stock opened at $52.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -43.43 and a beta of 1.41. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $75.80. The company has a quick ratio of 11.08, a current ratio of 11.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.72 and a 200 day moving average of $60.82.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.21). Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 40.79% and a negative net margin of 53.66%. The company had revenue of $21.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

