Clearbridge Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,928,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 434,781 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.47% of Arch Capital Group worth $69,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 129.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

ACGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities upgraded Arch Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.70.

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $36.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.94. The firm has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $40.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 15.08%. Arch Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

