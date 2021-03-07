Clearbridge Investments LLC Buys 934,140 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 51.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,735,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 934,140 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 2.97% of American Equity Investment Life worth $75,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 1,848.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 7,540 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in American Equity Investment Life by 330.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in American Equity Investment Life by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AEL opened at $29.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.49. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $34.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.44 and its 200 day moving average is $27.13.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.20). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

AEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Truist lifted their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

