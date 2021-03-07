Clearbridge Investments LLC Grows Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 161.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 614,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 379,419 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 1.48% of Curtiss-Wright worth $71,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 4,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 47,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,408,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 53,552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,994,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.40.

In other news, CEO Lynn J. Bamford sold 967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $109,677.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,924.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 4,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total value of $453,966.75. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 64,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,262,334.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,223 shares of company stock valued at $818,790 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CW opened at $118.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1 year low of $70.56 and a 1 year high of $122.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.52.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.05. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 9.96%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.35%.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

