Clearbridge Investments LLC Grows Stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,633,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214,272 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.74% of Vistra worth $71,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 2,797.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,277,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164,580 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vistra in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,980,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,052,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194,187 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,579,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 5,136,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra alerts:

Vistra stock opened at $17.82 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $24.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VST. Bank of America upgraded Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Vistra from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Vistra from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vistra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

In related news, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.96 per share, with a total value of $179,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 200,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,770.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 334,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $7,042,626.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 62,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,074,210 over the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.