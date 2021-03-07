Clearbridge Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 600,281 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 84,536 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.42% of Expedia Group worth $79,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $794,000. SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $166.45 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.76 and a 12-month high of $167.74. The company has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.96.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.57). Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXPE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $108.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $105.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.80.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $97,875.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,786.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $490,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

