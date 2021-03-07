Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $59.78 Million Holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,977,202 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,708 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 2.61% of Summit Materials worth $59,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SUM. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Summit Materials by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 196.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the third quarter worth $171,000.

Several research firms have weighed in on SUM. Stephens raised Summit Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

In other news, Director Joseph S. Cantie purchased 5,100 shares of Summit Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.66 per share, with a total value of $100,266.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,818.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

SUM stock opened at $29.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.84. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $29.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $624.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.86 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 6.12%. Summit Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

