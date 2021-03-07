Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $61.06 Million Stock Position in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its position in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,870,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,773 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 4.75% of nLIGHT worth $61,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LASR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in nLIGHT during the first quarter valued at about $379,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in nLIGHT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 72.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of nLIGHT by 304.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 19.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LASR opened at $33.75 on Friday. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.03 and a 1-year high of $46.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.87 and a beta of 2.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.67.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $65.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.80 million. Equities analysts expect that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other nLIGHT news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $166,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,104,314.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 109,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $3,678,759.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,467,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 191,662 shares of company stock valued at $6,463,859. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

LASR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $27.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of nLIGHT in a report on Monday, November 9th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on nLIGHT from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on nLIGHT from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It also produces optical fiber products. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

