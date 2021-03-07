Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $64.35 Million Stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,439,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,400 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 1.07% of Targa Resources worth $64,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRGP. Blackstone Group Inc boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 10,402,308 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $145,944,000 after purchasing an additional 544,091 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 40.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,535,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,689,000 after buying an additional 1,866,181 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Targa Resources by 1.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,674,971 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,500,000 after buying an additional 23,520 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Targa Resources by 13.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,672,637 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,469,000 after acquiring an additional 200,282 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 102.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,644,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,388,000 after acquiring an additional 832,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources stock opened at $34.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $34.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is presently -49.38%.

In other news, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 202,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,562,672.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James W. Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 184,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,528,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TRGP shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.53.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

