Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $67.57 Million Stock Position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 897,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,922 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 3.77% of PJT Partners worth $67,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in PJT Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the third quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the third quarter worth about $103,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

NYSE PJT opened at $68.00 on Friday. PJT Partners Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $81.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.94.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.70. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.69 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.30%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PJT. Zacks Investment Research raised PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on PJT Partners in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.40.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and fundraising services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT).

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.