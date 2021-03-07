Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $68.01 Million Holdings in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,326,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,361 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 3.54% of Yext worth $68,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Yext by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Yext by 124.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. increased its stake in Yext by 5.5% in the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 66,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Yext by 39.2% in the third quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC now owns 12,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Yext by 2.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Yext alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on YEXT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yext from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Yext from $22.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. William Blair cut shares of Yext from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Yext from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.95.

NYSE YEXT opened at $15.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 1.68. Yext, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $92.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.10 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 63.74% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Yext, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 7,500 shares of Yext stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,267 shares in the company, valued at $760,806. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $159,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,347,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,420,306.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 851,296 shares of company stock worth $15,007,853. 14.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Yext Profile

Yext, Inc, a search experience cloud company, engages in delivering brand-verified answers that puts businesses in control of their facts online. Its Yext platform lets businesses structure the facts about their brands in a database called a Knowledge Graph. The Yext platform leverages the structured data stored in the Knowledge Graph to power direct answers on a business' own website, as well as across its Knowledge Network of approximately 175 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

Featured Article: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.