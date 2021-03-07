Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $71.05 Million Stock Holdings in Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,012,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,175 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 4.53% of Cardtronics worth $71,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,517,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,761,000 after acquiring an additional 363,561 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 115.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,193,000 after acquiring an additional 302,568 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 0.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 290,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 128,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,550,000 after acquiring an additional 15,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardtronics in the third quarter worth $2,519,000.

CATM stock opened at $38.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Cardtronics plc has a 52-week low of $15.71 and a 52-week high of $42.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.08 and a beta of 1.89.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. Cardtronics had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The company had revenue of $274.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cardtronics plc will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cardtronics news, insider Stuart Mackinnon sold 5,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $219,233.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,607. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Aimie Marie Killeen sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total transaction of $74,035.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,174.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,095 shares of company stock valued at $1,314,646 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CATM shares. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Cardtronics from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cardtronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Gabelli downgraded shares of Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.

