Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $73.97 Million Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 33,355 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.26% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $73,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth about $1,313,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,783,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 133,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,444 shares during the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 17,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,624,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,423,000 after purchasing an additional 360,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total transaction of $168,438.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,546.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total value of $70,197.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,058.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,840 shares of company stock valued at $329,205. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE SWK opened at $185.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.20. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $195.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.31. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

SWK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.36.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

