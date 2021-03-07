Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $74.92 Million Position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 847,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,096 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.54% of Black Knight worth $74,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Black Knight by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 4,273,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,030,000 after buying an additional 422,390 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 3,768.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,252,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142,277 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Black Knight by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,243,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,398,000 after acquiring an additional 269,778 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Black Knight by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,701,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,173,000 after acquiring an additional 200,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 293.7% during the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Black Knight news, Director Joseph M. Otting bought 1,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.00 per share, with a total value of $99,968.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,872. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

BKI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Black Knight in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Black Knight from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Black Knight in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Black Knight to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Black Knight from $98.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.24.

NYSE BKI opened at $72.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.81. Black Knight, Inc. has a one year low of $50.01 and a one year high of $97.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 19.21%. Equities analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

