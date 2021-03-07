Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $74.99 Million Holdings in Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,789,363 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 35,136 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Total worth $74,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TOT. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Total in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Total by 254.4% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Total by 267.1% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Total during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Total during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TOT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen downgraded shares of Total from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Total in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of Total from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Total to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Total presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

Shares of NYSE:TOT opened at $49.20 on Friday. Total Se has a 52-week low of $22.13 and a 52-week high of $49.62. The company has a market capitalization of $130.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Total had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 5.36%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Total Se will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

