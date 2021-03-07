Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $75.83 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,839,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 48,777 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $75,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 50.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XOM stock opened at $60.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $257.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.27 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $61.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.34.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

