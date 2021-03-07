Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $78.10 Million Holdings in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 69.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,077,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 442,692 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 2.19% of CareDx worth $78,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareDx in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,315,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in CareDx by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 418,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,301,000 after buying an additional 55,455 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in CareDx by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its stake in CareDx by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 19,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CareDx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $580,000.

In other CareDx news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 10,704 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total transaction of $914,656.80. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total value of $612,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,942 shares of company stock valued at $8,414,241 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNA opened at $64.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -140.28 and a beta of 0.84. CareDx, Inc has a one year low of $13.04 and a one year high of $99.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.46 and a 200-day moving average of $60.63.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.20. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 11.79%. Equities research analysts predict that CareDx, Inc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CDNA shares. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on CareDx from $66.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on CareDx from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research upped their price objective on CareDx from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on CareDx from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CareDx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.57.

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

