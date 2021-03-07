Clearbridge Investments LLC Increases Position in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 35.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417,582 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 110,328 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 1.19% of Everbridge worth $62,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Everbridge by 235.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Everbridge by 110.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 14,240 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge in the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 61.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 125,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,798,000 after purchasing an additional 47,993 shares during the period. Finally, JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Everbridge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000.

EVBG stock opened at $138.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.90 and a beta of 0.75. Everbridge, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.01 and a fifty-two week high of $178.98.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 32.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $75.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on EVBG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities upped their price target on Everbridge from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.92.

In related news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $274,193.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,274.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 5,964 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.46, for a total value of $956,983.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,089.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,930 shares of company stock worth $3,815,095 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

