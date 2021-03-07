Clearbridge Investments LLC Increases Stake in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,590,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,103,131 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 7.85% of NOW worth $61,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DNOW. QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NOW by 168.7% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 73,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 46,400 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NOW by 186.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 355,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 231,092 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NOW by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 11,821 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NOW by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 22,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NOW by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 10,961 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $11.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.95. NOW Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $11.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.14.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.06). NOW had a negative return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $319.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.60 million. On average, equities analysts expect that NOW Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DNOW. Cowen boosted their target price on NOW from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of NOW in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of NOW in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.67.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

