Clearbridge Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 879,785 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,142 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.86% of RealPage worth $76,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RP. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RealPage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of RealPage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RealPage by 22.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of RealPage by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,593 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of RealPage by 1,043.5% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,681 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RP opened at $86.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 160.97 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.99. RealPage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.91 and a 12-month high of $89.20.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $298.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.66 million. RealPage had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RealPage, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. William Blair cut shares of RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of RealPage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.94.

RealPage Company Profile

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite that generates lease documents, manages service requests, measures acuity of senior residents, enables senior community management, and manages procurement activities; and Propertyware, which offers accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, and portal services, as well as screening and payment solutions.

