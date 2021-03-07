Clearbridge Investments LLC Purchases 111,428 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 646,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,428 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.12% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $74,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 136,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,783,000 after acquiring an additional 35,144 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 54,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,242,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Compass Point upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $112,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $247,809.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 100,263 shares of company stock valued at $11,120,992. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $114.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $64.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.51 and a 12 month high of $119.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.40.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.93%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

See Also: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.