Clearbridge Investments LLC Purchases 542,155 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 53.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,560,939 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 542,155 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.11% of General Motors worth $64,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in General Motors by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,884 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 44,527 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of General Motors by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 423,894 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,543,000 after buying an additional 190,189 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 4.2% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,404 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 10.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Nomura upgraded General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on General Motors from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.95.

Shares of GM opened at $53.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. General Motors has a 52 week low of $14.32 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 454,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $19,593,627.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 441,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,054,334.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 22,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $965,702.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,715,847.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 643,604 shares of company stock valued at $28,348,245. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

