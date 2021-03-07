Clearbridge Investments LLC Purchases 577,381 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 51.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,695,313 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 577,381 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.19% of The Bank of New York Mellon worth $71,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,061,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 278,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,568,000 after acquiring an additional 71,601 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BK. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.03.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $45.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $26.40 and a 12-month high of $46.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.85%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

