Clearbridge Investments LLC Purchases 677,898 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 76.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,560,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 677,898 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 1.21% of NCR worth $58,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of NCR by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 112,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in NCR by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in NCR by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NCR by 13.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NCR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NCR opened at $35.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.84. NCR Co. has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $39.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.24.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 7.13%. NCR’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NCR Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NCR news, EVP Adrian Button sold 3,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $132,273.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,348.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NCR from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Stephens upped their target price on shares of NCR from $39.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of NCR from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of NCR from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.89.

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Other segments. The Banking segment offers solutions for financial services industry, including digital banking, branch transformation, and digital connected services; software solutions and platforms, such as a multi-vendor ATM management systems software application suites; payment processing software; fraud and loss prevention applications; and cash management and video banking software, as well as related hardware products comprise ATMs, interactive teller machines, cash dispensers, and image processing and check hardware.

