Clearbridge Investments LLC Purchases 6,953 Shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,470,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,953 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 6.84% of H&E Equipment Services worth $73,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 418,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,472,000 after acquiring an additional 54,296 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 336.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 103,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 79,658 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,925,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,211,000 after acquiring an additional 214,299 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on H&E Equipment Services from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded H&E Equipment Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th.

NASDAQ HEES opened at $33.56 on Friday. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $34.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 335.60 and a beta of 2.40.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 0.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.20%.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

