Clearbridge Investments LLC Purchases 7,201 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,733,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,201 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 1.27% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $79,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,293,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $609,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602,448 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 19.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,411,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,706,000 after buying an additional 884,928 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,748,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $492,517,000 after buying an additional 435,856 shares during the period. Natixis raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 188.3% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 463,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,417,000 after purchasing an additional 302,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,260,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,410,000 after buying an additional 199,922 shares in the last quarter.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director John Bourgoin sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $32,576.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 161,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,278,487.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Major sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $40,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,119.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,548 shares of company stock worth $2,170,691 in the last ninety days. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on LSCC. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lattice Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.56.

NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $41.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.82 and its 200 day moving average is $38.38. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.54 and a fifty-two week high of $51.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 127.14, a PEG ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.86.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 11.31%. Equities analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink, as well as power and thermal management products; and development kits and boards.

