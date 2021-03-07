Clearbridge Investments LLC Raises Stake in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,628,949 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,349 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 5.01% of Vocera Communications worth $67,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vocera Communications by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,028 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Vocera Communications by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vocera Communications by 0.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Vocera Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vocera Communications by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,861 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

Vocera Communications stock opened at $43.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.08 and a beta of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.11 and its 200 day moving average is $36.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $55.60.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $422,733.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sharon O’keefe sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $331,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,441.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,436 shares of company stock worth $4,770,948. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VCRA. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Vocera Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vocera Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

Vocera Communications Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

Recommended Story: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.