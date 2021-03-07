Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 1,111,096 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 39.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,680,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,111,096 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Exelon worth $70,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 189,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,010,000 after buying an additional 18,527 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,161,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,773,000 after buying an additional 4,964,983 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 108.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 103,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after buying an additional 53,700 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.1% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 76.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXC opened at $39.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.90. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $29.28 and a twelve month high of $46.02.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.3825 dividend. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.52%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.17.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

