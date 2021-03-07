Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 20,357 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 20,357 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.28% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $77,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 91.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 46 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

MTD opened at $1,060.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,182.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,096.78. The stock has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $579.40 and a 1 year high of $1,271.67.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.72 by $0.54. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 144.89%. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,211.41, for a total value of $6,057,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,505,688.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Kaltenbach acquired 50 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,170.00 per share, with a total value of $58,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,220. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,700 shares of company stock valued at $18,886,523. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MTD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $897.85.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

