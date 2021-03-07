Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 36,162 Shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,511,746 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 36,162 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 4.54% of Monro worth $80,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MNRO. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Monro by 146.4% during the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 840,060 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,081,000 after buying an additional 499,121 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Monro by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 723,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,587,000 after buying an additional 263,579 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Monro by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,212,959 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $211,490,000 after purchasing an additional 257,420 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Monro by 353.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 198,274 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,558,000 after purchasing an additional 154,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Monro in the third quarter valued at $4,816,000.

In other news, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 16,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $1,020,814.96. Also, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.61, for a total value of $308,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,396 shares of company stock worth $2,883,915 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Monro from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Monro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Shares of Monro stock opened at $68.26 on Friday. Monro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.09 and a 52 week high of $68.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.07. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 75.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.09.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $284.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.42 million. Monro had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Monro, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.00%.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

