Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 75,600 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,931,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75,600 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.40% of KeyCorp worth $64,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 658.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,578,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,406,000 after acquiring an additional 10,919,935 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,775,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001,848 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,681,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839,058 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 45.8% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,563,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel bought a new position in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,808,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on KEY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.53.

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $105,438.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,944,465.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KeyCorp stock opened at $20.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.58. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $21.81.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.11%.

KeyCorp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.