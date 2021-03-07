Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 8,958 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,958 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.28% of AutoZone worth $75,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 21,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth about $985,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth about $1,120,000. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 122.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $1,220.25 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $684.91 and a 1 year high of $1,297.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,192.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,180.91. The company has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.84 by $2.09. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $12.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,185.88, for a total transaction of $877,551.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,197,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William T. Giles sold 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,190.96, for a total transaction of $16,197,056.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,712,798.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,679 shares of company stock valued at $37,853,508 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AZO. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,203.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,323.71.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

