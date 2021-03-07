Clearbridge Investments LLC Trims Stake in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,590,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,242 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.78% of Americold Realty Trust worth $59,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COLD. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 9,964.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,660,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,981,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614,313 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1,473.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,977,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,466,000 after buying an additional 3,724,432 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,208,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 271.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,429,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,378,000 after buying an additional 1,044,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $30,048,000.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, CEO Fred W. Boehler sold 191,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $7,070,589.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 449,368 shares in the company, valued at $16,626,616. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Heistand acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.50 per share, with a total value of $335,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 57,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,319. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 230,545 shares of company stock worth $8,515,120 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

Shares of NYSE:COLD opened at $34.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Americold Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $41.29.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.34). Americold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 4.58%. As a group, research analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

