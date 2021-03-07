Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Short Interest Update

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 515,600 shares, an increase of 29.1% from the January 28th total of 399,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 853,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on CLSD shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Clearside Biomedical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

CLSD opened at $3.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.30. The firm has a market cap of $152.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 1.42. Clearside Biomedical has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $4.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In related news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 350,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $999,637.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,529,845 shares in the company, valued at $10,060,058.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Clay Thorp sold 32,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total transaction of $145,627.39. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLSD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 1,250.0% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 59,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. 24.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers treatment that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its preclinical products include CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

