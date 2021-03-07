CloakCoin (CLOAK) Reaches One Day Volume of $1,456.00

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded up 21.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. In the last week, CloakCoin has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. One CloakCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000520 BTC on major exchanges. CloakCoin has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and $1,456.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000401 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00018854 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 120.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded up 103.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin (CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,596,311 coins. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

